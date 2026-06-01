Moh To Investigate Why Some Primary Care Centers Are Not Ordering Vaccines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We are working with the National Health Service to review its approach to vaccination for next year. Because, unfortunately, there are primary healthcare centers that do not even order vaccines. And this raises the question: how can they provide the full range of these services if they do not order vaccines, which are either unavailable on the commercial market or are purchased solely at the expense of the state budget? That is why we want to review the approaches to the role of primary care specifically in the vaccination process," Kuzin said.

Russian attacks kill between 70 and 100 civilians in Ukraine every week – Interior Minister

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ministry of Health, routine vaccination coverage rates are approaching 95% as of 2025. In particular, vaccination coverage for pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus, administered at 6 months (DTP-3), and polio (Polio-3) rose to 93%; coverage for measles, mumps, and rubella among children at 1 year (MMR-1) reached 95%.