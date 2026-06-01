Georgia Highlights Renewables And Regional Co-Op As Key To Energy Security
She made the remark at the Ministerial Plenary Session: International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future, held as part of Baku Energy Week.
According to her, Georgia depends on energy imports, which is why the government is implementing a program to attract investment and expand generation from renewable energy sources.
Pkhaladze noted that the country is actively developing regional cooperation and implementing projects aimed at enhancing the resilience of the energy system and energy independence.
"We have identified key projects that enhance the resilience of our energy system and promote diversification. We are working closely with Azerbaijan, which supplies us with oil and gas, as we do not have our own resources. At the same time, we are discussing strategic projects with neighboring countries and the development of renewable energy to ensure their electricity supply if necessary," she added.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment