Kyrgyzstan Boasts Favorable Conditions For Dev't Of Solar And Wind Energy, Minister Says
Ibraev made the announcement at a Ministerial Dialogue on Promoting Renewables-Driven Energy Transition in Central Asia, held as part of Baku Energy Week.
"The Kyrgyz Republic, possessing significant renewable energy potential, is focusing on hydropower, which forms the backbone of the country's energy sector. At the same time, the republic has favorable conditions for the development of solar and wind energy, as well as other environmentally friendly technologies.
We are convinced that the effective use of this potential is impossible without close cooperation among the states of Central Asia," he said.--
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