Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, Malaysian Company Reach Agreement On Dialisys Center Project

Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, Malaysian Company Reach Agreement On Dialisys Center Project


2026-06-01 10:05:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A delegation from Uzbekistan's Fergana region has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysian healthcare provider Orion Consortium Sdn. Bhd. to establish modern hemodialysis centers in the region under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Trend reports via the regional administration.

During a visit to one of the company's dialysis centers in Kuala Lumpur, Fergana officials reviewed Orion Consortium's operations and healthcare services. The company specializes in hemodialysis, pharmaceuticals, and primary healthcare and currently operates 40 dialysis centers across Malaysia.

The delegation held talks with the company's chief executive, Suyob Ahmad, on expanding healthcare cooperation, developing dialysis services in Fergana, and implementing investment projects in the medical sector.

The memorandum signed following the meeting outlines plans to build modern dialysis centers equipped with advanced medical technologies and designed in accordance with international standards.

--

MENAFN01062026000187011040ID1111194027



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search