ABB Energy Industries Presents Method For Assessing Levels Of Autonomy In Industry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The higher the level of autonomy, the lower the cognitive burden on the person responsible for managing the processes, Danilo Cesar da Silva, Vice President of Account Management at ABB Energy Industries, said, Trend reports.

Danilo Cesar da Silva made the statement during a panel session at the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, currently taking place in Baku.

According to him, today the world is surrounded by a multitude of different technological solutions - from smart warehouses and modern aircraft to autonomous driving systems. At the same time, the key question remains whether these systems are truly autonomous or merely automated.

“Why should we move toward autonomy? It is clear that our industry is seeing an increase in the complexity of energy systems. Additionally, there is a generational shift among specialists, which requires a change in work approaches. Finally, all market participants are under pressure to increase profitability,” he noted.

Danilo Cesar da Silva emphasized that autonomous technologies should not be viewed as a replacement for existing digital solutions.

“I don't mean to say that autonomy will replace cloud technologies, but it does allow us to push the boundaries of what it means to achieve peak efficiency in production assets,” the company representative said.

He cited the example of autonomous transportation, where there is already a clear classification of autonomy levels, ranging from Level 0 to fully autonomous driving.

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