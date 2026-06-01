Hashemite University Opens Admissions For International Students For 2026/2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, June 1 (Petra) -- The Hashemite University said on Monday it is opening applications for its international program for non-Jordanian students for the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a statement, the university invited prospective students seeking admission to bachelor's, higher diploma, master's, and doctoral programs to submit their applications electronically through the unified admission portal for international students at: (

Applicants are required to select "The Hashemite University" after completing their personal information and choosing their desired major when filling out the application form.

The university noted that reduced tuition fees have been offered to newly admitted students under the international program for several years. It urged applicants to review available majors and credit-hour fees through the following link: [].

The statement added that the university has graduated more than 120,000 students from various countries worldwide. It currently serves more than 30,000 students across 17 faculties, offering 106 academic programs, including 56 bachelor's programs and 44 graduate programs.

//Petra// NQ