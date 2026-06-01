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Supriya Sule Flags Pune's Crime Surge During NDTV Marathi Manch Event
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 1, 2026: Marathi Manch has organized a special conclave, 'NDTV Marathi Manch: Unstoppable Maharashtra,' in Mumbai to celebrate and honour the remarkable contributions of women leaders who have played a pivotal role in the progress and development of Maharashtra. Through their achievements, leadership, and dedication across diverse sectors, these women have helped shape the state's growth and inspired future generations.
During the event Supriya Sule highlighted Pune once considered to be peaceful city in the past but now the data shows it is the crime capital of Maharashtra.
The theme of this prestigious conclave is 'Nari Shakti Maharashtrachi,' highlighting the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women who continue to drive positive change in society. The event will bring together distinguished personalities from the fields of politics, industry, administration, art, culture, and sports, creating a platform to recognize their journeys and discuss their contributions to Maharashtra's development.
The grand celebration will be graced by the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Alongside them, several eminent women leaders and achievers from across sectors will participate in this special gathering, making it a unique forum to acknowledge excellence, leadership, and the spirit of Maharashtra's inspiring Ranaraginis. The conclave aims to recognize their outstanding contributions while celebrating the growing influence of women in shaping the state's future.
During the event Supriya Sule highlighted Pune once considered to be peaceful city in the past but now the data shows it is the crime capital of Maharashtra.
The theme of this prestigious conclave is 'Nari Shakti Maharashtrachi,' highlighting the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women who continue to drive positive change in society. The event will bring together distinguished personalities from the fields of politics, industry, administration, art, culture, and sports, creating a platform to recognize their journeys and discuss their contributions to Maharashtra's development.
The grand celebration will be graced by the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Alongside them, several eminent women leaders and achievers from across sectors will participate in this special gathering, making it a unique forum to acknowledge excellence, leadership, and the spirit of Maharashtra's inspiring Ranaraginis. The conclave aims to recognize their outstanding contributions while celebrating the growing influence of women in shaping the state's future.
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