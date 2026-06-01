Delhi: DTC Issues 10 Lakh Free Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Cards In 90 Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1(IANS) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has achieved a milestone with the issuance of more than 10 lakh Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) within 90 days of launch, said Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday.

He called the campaign one of the fastest large-scale digital mobility rollouts in the country.

“Crossing the 10-lakh mark within such a short period is a matter of immense satisfaction. The greatest joy is that this facility has reached our mothers and sisters. This is not merely a travel card; it is a step towards convenience, empowerment, and integrated mobility,” the Minister said.

“Our priority is clear - every eligible woman who wishes to avail this facility should be able to receive the card. If demand exceeds projections, we are fully prepared to scale up. DTC has adequate staff, systems, and operational readiness to support wider coverage,” he said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised that the digital transition would support better public transport planning and governance.

The data and systems generated through the initiative will contribute to improved bus deployment, route optimisation, last-mile connectivity, and evidence-based decision-making to improve mobility access across Delhi, he said.

Launched on March 2, the Pink Saheli NCMC Card was introduced to provide women commuters in Delhi with a modern, digital, and hassle-free mode of free travel in DTC buses, said a statement.

Built on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, the initiative reinforces the Delhi Government's commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to accessible, technology-enabled, and commuter-friendly public transport.

The Transport Minister said that, in line with the broader vision of citizen-focused governance championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government is committed to delivering better, more transparent mobility services to people.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said the Transport Department and DTC teams worked with dedication from the very beginning to ensure the successful rollout of the initiative.

He noted that the Pink Saheli Card offers multiple benefits beyond free bus travel. Based on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, the card can be recharged and used across Delhi Metro, RRTS, and other NCMC-enabled systems, creating a truly integrated mobility experience for women commuters.

The Minister stated that around 73 distribution centres across Delhi are currently issuing the cards, with nearly 11,000 cards being issued daily.

He added that the government is prepared to expand outreach and capacity further if demand increases.

During the event, DTC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airawat Research Foundation (ARF), IIT Kanpur, for the operation, maintenance, and enhancement of the Delhi Transport Stack and One Delhi App.