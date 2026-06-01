YSRCP Conspiring To Create Unrest, Claims Andhra CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday accused Opposition YSR Congress Party of what he called 'hatching conspiracies' to create unrest and derail good governance.

Alleging that YSRCP on seeing the state's development is growing frustrated, he alleged the party was trying to incite hatred.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Chamavaram village in Kakinada district after participating in 'NTR Bharosa pension distribution' programme.

Citing some recent incidents, Chief Minister Naidu said that while the coalition government was working day and night to uplift the state, the previous rulers continue to perpetuate destruction.

“It is hatching conspiracies and machinations to derail good governance. That is why we refer to the current Opposition as the 'Axe Party',” he claimed.

"They murdered their uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, yet claimed it was a heart attack. It was only after the post-mortem that it was revealed that he had been hacked to death with an axe,” said Chief Minister Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that the previous rulers failed to fill even a single vacancy of teachers throughout their five-year tenure. After the coalition came to power, despite facing 241 legal cases, it resolved them and successfully filled the teacher vacancies, he said.

He alleged that the previous government announced a 'Job Calendar' only to renege on their promise. He claimed that it was only after the present government returned to power that it released the 'Job Calendar'.

"We have undertaken the process of filling these vacancies in a highly robust and efficient manner. We conducted the selection process through a computerised system. By utilising a pool of 40,000 questions and 25 different sets of question papers, we ensured that no irregularities occurred anywhere in the process. However, the YSRCP, acting out of frustration, is attempting to politicise this issue in order to gain political mileage,” he said.

Naidu accused YSRCP of trying to stir up controversy over this matter and incite unrest within society.

“While touring as the Opposition to offer condolences, they ran over and killed their own party worker, Singayya, with a car, then dumped his body in the bushes before fleeing the scene. They dispatched a priest from Kadapa to stage a drama involving a fake assassination attempt, which they then tried to pin on us. When the priest, Praveen died in an accident while riding his motorcycle, attempts were made to shift the blame for that incident onto us as well. With the aid of CCTV footage, we were able to expose this conspiracy,” alleged the Chief Minister.

He alleged that at Kaustubham Guest House located in the sacred spiritual abode of Tirumala, they attempted to desecrate the holy site by surreptitiously placing liquor bottles there.

“I warn that it is unacceptable to attack and desecrate Hindu temples through malicious conspiracies,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that in Kadapa, it was YSRCP members who murdered Pedda Dastagiri over a property dispute but attempted to pin the blame on the TDP.

“In Nandyal, the individual who vandalised the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy was, in fact, a YSRCP activist. Nevertheless, we apprehended the accused within just 20 minutes,” he claimed.