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Texas Immigration Facility Faces Scrutiny Over Prolonged Child Detentions
(MENAFN) A family immigration detention center in Texas is facing renewed scrutiny after reports indicated that children have been held there for extended periods, in some cases for months, despite a long-standing federal court agreement that generally requires the swift release of minors, according to reports.
Concerns have also been raised about conditions inside the facility, although the operator has rejected these allegations.
According to reports, more than 6,300 minors under the age of 18 have been detained by US immigration authorities during President Donald Trump’s second term, including some as young as two months old. Nearly half of these children were reportedly held at the Dilley facility, and the vast majority—around 97%—had no criminal record.
Among those affected was a family from the Democratic Republic of Congo who sought asylum in the United States after fleeing political persecution.
Reports indicate the family spent nearly four months at the facility before the mother and two children were released, while their 19-year-old daughter remained in detention for over five months before eventually being freed.
Concerns have also been raised about conditions inside the facility, although the operator has rejected these allegations.
According to reports, more than 6,300 minors under the age of 18 have been detained by US immigration authorities during President Donald Trump’s second term, including some as young as two months old. Nearly half of these children were reportedly held at the Dilley facility, and the vast majority—around 97%—had no criminal record.
Among those affected was a family from the Democratic Republic of Congo who sought asylum in the United States after fleeing political persecution.
Reports indicate the family spent nearly four months at the facility before the mother and two children were released, while their 19-year-old daughter remained in detention for over five months before eventually being freed.
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