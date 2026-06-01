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Acer Brings Smart Connected E-Mobility To COMPUTEX 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, May 29, 2026 – Acer is presenting at COMPUTEX 2026 a comprehensive range of e-bikes and e-scooters paired with a unified software experience, advancing its smart connected e-mobility strategy. Building on its ICT expertise, Acer continues to extend its smart e-mobility portfolio beyond hardware, enabling more intuitive, data-driven, and connected riding experiences for everyday urban use.
Versatile Electric Mobility for Everyday Urban Riding Acer's latest electric mobility lineup is designed to address diverse urban commuting
needs, featuring both the Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike and the Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter.
The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike (ANCI-R8620O-260) is built for versatility and everyday practicality, supporting flexible cargo configurations for commuting and family use, along with multiple riding modes and responsive power delivery for a smooth and stable ride. Its features are complemented by a removable battery design for convenient charging.
The Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter (AES033) emphasizes portability and efficiency. Equipped with features tailored for daily urban travel, it offers a lightweight, compact, and foldable design with multiple riding modes and features optimized braking and lighting systems.
Acer eMobility App Introduces New Voice Controls
The Acer eMobility app introduces new smartphone-based voice controls, enabling riders to check battery status and control lighting more easily on the go. The app also provides a unified interface for both e-bikes and e-scooters across Acer's portfolio. It allows users to monitor vehicle status, battery levels, and riding data while providing functions such as lighting control, adjustment of device settings, access to riding history, and performance insights.
Through the app, there are also several security features that are tailored by vehicle type. On compatible e-scooters, riders can activate an e-lock function via voice commands; this automatically locks the system when the vehicle is moved and triggers an alarm. On e-bikes, the app provides alert-based anti-theft notifications to help riders stay informed of vehicle movement.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike (ANCI-R8620O-260) will be available in Taiwan from September 2026, starting at NTD 49,800.
The Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter (AES033) will be available in EMEA from June 2026, starting at EUR 349.
Versatile Electric Mobility for Everyday Urban Riding Acer's latest electric mobility lineup is designed to address diverse urban commuting
needs, featuring both the Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike and the Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter.
The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike (ANCI-R8620O-260) is built for versatility and everyday practicality, supporting flexible cargo configurations for commuting and family use, along with multiple riding modes and responsive power delivery for a smooth and stable ride. Its features are complemented by a removable battery design for convenient charging.
The Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter (AES033) emphasizes portability and efficiency. Equipped with features tailored for daily urban travel, it offers a lightweight, compact, and foldable design with multiple riding modes and features optimized braking and lighting systems.
Acer eMobility App Introduces New Voice Controls
The Acer eMobility app introduces new smartphone-based voice controls, enabling riders to check battery status and control lighting more easily on the go. The app also provides a unified interface for both e-bikes and e-scooters across Acer's portfolio. It allows users to monitor vehicle status, battery levels, and riding data while providing functions such as lighting control, adjustment of device settings, access to riding history, and performance insights.
Through the app, there are also several security features that are tailored by vehicle type. On compatible e-scooters, riders can activate an e-lock function via voice commands; this automatically locks the system when the vehicle is moved and triggers an alarm. On e-bikes, the app provides alert-based anti-theft notifications to help riders stay informed of vehicle movement.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike (ANCI-R8620O-260) will be available in Taiwan from September 2026, starting at NTD 49,800.
The Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter (AES033) will be available in EMEA from June 2026, starting at EUR 349.
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