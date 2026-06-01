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Armenian PM Calls Referendum on EU, EAEU Path “Unreasonable”
(MENAFN) Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that holding a referendum on the country’s potential exit from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its possible future accession to the European Union would be “unreasonable,” according to reports on Monday.
Based on comments shared in a social media video, he noted that Armenia remains committed to working within the EAEU and will continue doing so until a moment arrives when a clear and unavoidable decision must be made between the two paths.
He stressed that such a decision would ultimately rest with the Armenian public, saying, “Naturally, that decision must be made by the people of the Republic of Armenia through a referendum,” while also arguing that the current situation does not justify initiating such a vote.
According to reports, Pashinyan explained that European integration has not yet progressed to a stage where Armenia faces a definitive choice, making any referendum at this point premature.
“Today, that choice is theoretical, and putting a theoretical choice to a referendum is, of course, neither very sensible nor justified,” the prime minister added.
He further indicated that a referendum would only become appropriate if Armenia formally applies for EU membership or approaches candidate status, emphasizing that no such conditions currently exist.
“Therefore, we will continue to work calmly and steadily, without disputes, within the Eurasian Economic Union, and I am convinced that we still have potential in this direction, which we will use in the near future.”
Based on comments shared in a social media video, he noted that Armenia remains committed to working within the EAEU and will continue doing so until a moment arrives when a clear and unavoidable decision must be made between the two paths.
He stressed that such a decision would ultimately rest with the Armenian public, saying, “Naturally, that decision must be made by the people of the Republic of Armenia through a referendum,” while also arguing that the current situation does not justify initiating such a vote.
According to reports, Pashinyan explained that European integration has not yet progressed to a stage where Armenia faces a definitive choice, making any referendum at this point premature.
“Today, that choice is theoretical, and putting a theoretical choice to a referendum is, of course, neither very sensible nor justified,” the prime minister added.
He further indicated that a referendum would only become appropriate if Armenia formally applies for EU membership or approaches candidate status, emphasizing that no such conditions currently exist.
“Therefore, we will continue to work calmly and steadily, without disputes, within the Eurasian Economic Union, and I am convinced that we still have potential in this direction, which we will use in the near future.”
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