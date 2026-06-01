KHBP, Int@J Partner For Launch Of Virtual Business Complex

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in developing Jordan's business and digital entrepreneurship system by supporting the KHBP Virtual Complex, scheduled to be launched later this year.

The platform is the first fully integrated smart virtual business platform in Jordan and the region, utilizing advanced interactive digital technologies.

The agreement was inked by Int@j Chief Executive Officer Nidal Bitar, KHBP Chief Executive Officer Ammar Izziddin, and Hydra Software founder and CEO Basheer Hinnawi, whose company is the technical partner of the virtual complex.

The partnership aims to expand cooperation and enhance support for international, regional, and local companies of all sizes, including startups, through providing an advanced digital environment that enables businesses and entrepreneurs to manage operations virtually and benefit from virtual office spaces and supporting digital services.

The agreement is expected to enhance the presence of the KHBP Virtual Complex within Jordan's digital economy and innovation system by expanding networking opportunities, facilitating access to markets and investment opportunities, and enhancing engagement with stakeholders across the technology and business sectors.

Izziddin said the partnership marks an important step in KHBP's vision to develop more interactive and connected business environments that keep pace with rapid developments in technology and the digital economy, while reinforcing Jordan's position as a regional hub for business and innovation.

He added that the KHBP Virtual Complex represents a digital extension of the business park's system, offering a modern model for future business environments that provides broader opportunities for communication, collaboration, and business development through an integrated digital framework.

For his part, Bitar said the partnership supports Jordan's technology and entrepreneurship system, noting that cooperation with KHBP highlights the importance of building effective partnerships that encourage the adoption of modern digital solutions and enhance the readiness of companies and entrepreneurs to meet the demands of the digital economy.

The partnership comes amid accelerating global shifts in business models and economic interaction, as organizations increasingly adopt integrated and flexible digital solutions.

Through this collaboration, KHBP aims to further strengthen its role as a center for business and innovation by developing an interactive digital system that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, and investment.

The KHBP Virtual Complex is designed as an interactive digital business city, offering virtual workspaces and specialized services, including virtual conferences, meetings, training programs, and networking opportunities with investors, companies, and institutions.

It also enables businesses to establish dedicated digital spaces and engage directly with clients and partners through voice, video, and interactive communication technologies.

//Petra// NQ