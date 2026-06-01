Arab Parliament Condemns Iranian Attacks On Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 1 (Petra) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Mohamed Alyammahi condemned the "blatant" Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait as a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Alyamahi said the Iranian attacks on Kuwait are a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of Kuwait and the wider region.

Alyammahi said the Arab Parliament stands in full solidarity with Kuwait. It stated that it supports Kuwait's right in confronting anything that undermines its security, sovereignty or territorial integrity.

He added that the parliament supports all measures Kuwait would take to safeguard its national security, protect its resources and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

Alyammahi said Kuwait's security is an integral part of the Arab national security system and that any attack against the country is an attack on collective Arab security.

He reiterated the Arab Parliament's categorical rejection of all forms of aggression and violations targeting the sovereignty, security and stability of Arab states.

He added that the recurrence of such attacks poses a direct threat to regional peace and security, calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their legal and political responsibilities to halt the Iranian attacks and ensure respect for international law while preserving regional and international stability.

//Petra// NQ