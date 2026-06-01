Netherlands Signals Readiness For Global Energy Co-Op In Offshore Wind And Hydrogen
He made the remark during the ministerial plenary session titled “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future,” held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.
According to Kelkes, ensuring energy security necessitates the diversification of supply sources and routes, as risks may arise in multiple regions globally.
“We are also committed to diversifying sources and routes. Following the reduction of Russian gas supplies, we rapidly transitioned to LNG imports and developed the necessary infrastructure, facilitated by our maritime access,” he noted.--
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