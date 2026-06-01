Uzbekistan Expands Social Support For Culture And Arts Workers
Under the new measures, 1,000 poets, writers, artists, museum employees, and cultural figures annually will receive compensation covering 50% of the down payment on mortgage loans used for housing purchase.
The government will also introduce rental assistance for cultural professionals working outside their home regions. Eligible employees of creative organizations and cultural institutions will be reimbursed for housing expenses of up to 2.5 million UZS (approximately $210) per month in Tashkent and up to 1.6 million UZS (approximately $134) per month in other regions.
Mirziyoyev also announced expanded healthcare support for the sector. Each year, 1,000 high-performing cultural workers will be eligible for free medical treatment funded through the State Health Insurance Fund, while an additional 2,000 creative professionals will receive health insurance coverage.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment