Energy Security Back In Focus Alongside Climate Goals, EU Official Says
She made the remark during the ministerial plenary session titled“International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future," held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.
According to her, the European Union maintains an ongoing energy dialogue with partners in third countries to ensure security of supply and promote collaborative efforts in the field of decarbonization.
"As examples, we can cite the European Union's initiatives to develop interaction with the regions of Central Asia, as well as with South Africa, within the framework of the Clean Transition Investment Partnership (CTIP). We want to create new partnership formats that allow for discussions on regulatory frameworks, as regulatory barriers sometimes arise during imports and exports. It is also important to develop cooperation in the energy transition, with each country able to implement it in accordance with its own principles," she noted.--
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