Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's IT Market Enters Dealroom's Top 10 Fastest-Growing Startup Ecosystems

Kazakhstan's IT Market Enters Dealroom's Top 10 Fastest-Growing Startup Ecosystems


2026-06-01 09:36:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan has entered the global top 10 fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the Rising Stars category of Dealroom's Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2026, reflecting the country's growing investment appeal and strengthening position as a technology hub in Central Asia, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

According to the Ministry, the result was achieved through long-term efforts to develop IT entrepreneurship and build a support ecosystem for technology companies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the recognition confirms that Kazakhstan's technology sector is becoming an increasingly visible player in the global innovation landscape.

He noted that the country is creating favorable conditions for scaling technology projects and attracting international investors, helping local startups expand into foreign markets and integrate into the global venture ecosystem.

--

MENAFN01062026000187011040ID1111193884



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search