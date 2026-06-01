Kazakhstan's IT Market Enters Dealroom's Top 10 Fastest-Growing Startup Ecosystems
According to the Ministry, the result was achieved through long-term efforts to develop IT entrepreneurship and build a support ecosystem for technology companies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the recognition confirms that Kazakhstan's technology sector is becoming an increasingly visible player in the global innovation landscape.
He noted that the country is creating favorable conditions for scaling technology projects and attracting international investors, helping local startups expand into foreign markets and integrate into the global venture ecosystem.--
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