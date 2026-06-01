Netherlands Sees Potential For Co-Op With Azerbaijan In Offshore Wind Energy (Exclusive)
According to him, the current level of cooperation between the two countries has the potential for further expansion, especially in the renewable energy sector.
“I think there is significant space for further improvement in cooperation. There are already certain contacts in the oil and gas sector, but in the renewable energy sector, especially offshore wind energy and hydrogen, we have much more to do. That is precisely why I am here today,” he noted.
The Dutch Foreign Ministry representative emphasized that the most promising areas of cooperation are offshore wind energy in the short term and hydrogen energy in the long term.--
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