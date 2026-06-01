Hibatullah Akhundzada Warned TTP To Halt Attacks In Pakistan, Report Claims

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reportedly warned the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) to stop carrying out attacks inside Pakistan or risk losing the Afghan Taliban's support, according to a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune.

The Taliban administration in Kabul has not publicly commented on the report, and officials have yet to respond to the claims attributed to Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Citing a Pakistani security source, the newspaper said the message was conveyed informally to Islamabad as part of efforts by the Taliban administration to demonstrate that it is addressing Pakistan's security concerns. The report said the Taliban hoped to show they were taking steps to restrain the TTP and other militant groups operating from Afghanistan territory.

However, Pakistani officials reportedly dismissed the move as insufficient, arguing that it lacks practical measures capable of producing meaningful changes on the ground. Islamabad maintains that assurances from Kabul must be accompanied by verifiable action against militant networks.

According to the report, Pakistani authorities believe recent Taliban messages are aimed more at easing regional and international pressure than addressing the root causes of the security dispute. Officials quoted by the newspaper said there has been no significant change in the Taliban's approach toward militant groups operating in Afghanistan.

A senior Pakistani official told the newspaper that recruitment of Afghan nationals into militant networks continues despite repeated Taliban claims that they have taken measures to address Islamabad's concerns.“The problem is not a lack of assurances, but a lack of verifiable actions,” the official was quoted as saying.

The Taliban administration has repeatedly denied that TTP leaders or fighters operate from Afghanistan territory and insists it does not allow any group to use Afghanistan against another country. Pakistan, however, says it has provided evidence that TTP members maintain sanctuaries across the border and continue to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained strained since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban of failing to curb cross-border militancy, while Taliban officials have rejected the allegations and called for dialogue to resolve disputes.

The security tensions have contributed to periodic border clashes, military operations and diplomatic friction between the two neighbors. Earlier this year, fighting along parts of the border raised fears of a wider confrontation before tribal elders and local mediators helped secure a temporary halt to hostilities.