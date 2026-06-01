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Turkey’s Foreign Minister Is Scheduled for Official Visit to Singapore
(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to undertake an official trip to Singapore on Tuesday, according to reports.
During the visit, he is expected to be received by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as part of a series of high-level engagements.
Fidan is also set to meet Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, along with Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
In addition, he will deliver a speech as part of the IISS Raffles Lecture series organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. In that address, Fidan will "outline Türkiye’s foreign-policy vision within an increasingly volatile global security environment," according to the organizing institution.
According to reports, discussions during the visit are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral economic ties, particularly increasing trade volume under the framework of the 2015 Free Trade Agreement between Türkiye and Singapore, as well as expanding and diversifying investment flows between the two countries.
Fidan is also expected to highlight how recent regional developments have underscored the importance of cooperation in defense and military industries. In this context, he is likely to explore potential steps to further deepen collaboration with Singapore in the defense sector.
During the visit, he is expected to be received by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as part of a series of high-level engagements.
Fidan is also set to meet Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, along with Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
In addition, he will deliver a speech as part of the IISS Raffles Lecture series organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. In that address, Fidan will "outline Türkiye’s foreign-policy vision within an increasingly volatile global security environment," according to the organizing institution.
According to reports, discussions during the visit are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral economic ties, particularly increasing trade volume under the framework of the 2015 Free Trade Agreement between Türkiye and Singapore, as well as expanding and diversifying investment flows between the two countries.
Fidan is also expected to highlight how recent regional developments have underscored the importance of cooperation in defense and military industries. In this context, he is likely to explore potential steps to further deepen collaboration with Singapore in the defense sector.
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