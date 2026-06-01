ONE WALLET Officially Launches On TON: A Keyless, Telegram-Native Wallet That Replaces Seed Phrases With 2-Of-3 Shamir Multi-Share Custody

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foundation-backed and now live on TON mainnet, ONE WALLET brings keyless self-custody to Telegram - with Whitepaper V1.0 detailing its security model and $1 token utility published alongside.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONE WALLET, a keyless, Telegram-native Web3 wallet, today marks its official launch on TON mainnet, replacing twelve-word seed phrases with a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody model. The team also published ONE WALLET Whitepaper V1.0, detailing the product, security architecture, and the utility model of its $1 token.









ONE WALLET targets the gap between custodial exchange wallets - easy but centrally controlled - and self-custody wallets, which are powerful but ask mainstream users to memorize twelve-word seed phrases and install separate apps. ONE WALLET inverts that order: users open Telegram, complete a lightweight device check, and transact. There is no seed phrase to write down and no app to download.

At the core is a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody model. A user's signing key is split into three shares - held by the device, the user's Telegram account, and an offline recovery share. The wallet is designed so that no single party, including ONE WALLET, can move funds alone: any two shares are combined briefly on the user's device to sign a transaction, then discarded. Any one share alone cannot reconstruct the key.

As a foundation-led initiative, ONE COMPANY frames ONE WALLET as the financial entry point to a broader digital ecosystem spanning fintech, AI, games, travel, and information services built on blockchain. The foundation's stated mandate includes research and education for Web3, user protection and transparency, and regulatory-compliance systems.

"Most people will never write down a seed phrase, and they shouldn't have to," said James Kim, CEO of ONE COMPANY. "Our job as a foundation is to make self-custody feel as natural as sending a message - and to do it with security that's honest about its boundaries. Going live and publishing our whitepaper on the same day is a deliberate choice: we want users, partners, and regulators reading the same document."

ONE WALLET's roadmap moves from the core wallet (multi-chain send, receive, and swap) to a QR-based payments rail with merchant settlement, followed by the $1 token utility layer and an ecosystem of partner mini-apps. Whitepaper V1.0 is available in English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

About ONE WALLET

ONE WALLET is a Telegram-native, keyless Web3 wallet built on the TON blockchain. It replaces seed-phrase backups with a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody model and is designed to combine a wallet, a QR-based payment rail, and the $1 token ecosystem in a single Telegram Mini App. Whitepaper V1.0 is available in EN, KO, JA, and ZH.

About ONE COMPANY

ONE COMPANY is a foundation registered with SSM, the Companies Commission of Malaysia, with offices in Kuala Lumpur. It develops and operates a global digital platform integrating digital wallet, fintech, AI, games, travel, and information services based on blockchain technology. ONE WALLET is its flagship consumer product. Learn more at

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