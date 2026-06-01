Bitcoin Holds Above $73K Despite $1.42 Billion ETF Outflow: Bullish Strength Or Warning Sign

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The price of Bitcoin hit the level of $73,000 amid massive outflows in the spot Bitcoin ETFs in operation in the United States. As highlighted by Coin Bureau, over the past week, $1.42 billion worth of outflows were noted in the spot Bitcoin ETFs, which marks one of the largest outflows ever seen in this particular financial asset since its inception. However, notwithstanding such huge outflows of money, Bitcoin has succeeded in maintaining its price level above $73,500. The total market capitalization of the network surpasses $94 billion. This phenomenon has attracted considerable attention in the crypto community.

The net outflows seen by Spot Bitcoin ETFs were $1.42 billion per week. Despite the outflows, bitcoin stayed above $73,000. The total assets under management for spot Bitcoin ETFs stood close to $94.17 billion.

Key TakeawaysCoin Bureau Reports Major Bitcoin ETF Withdrawals

According to crypto market analyst Coin Bureau, X provided the data concerning the week that was characterized by net outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs worth $1.42 billion. In addition, according to the analysis, the recent outflow became the third biggest weekly outflow in history of the investment vehicles.

The chart that was presented alongside the information included the weekly net flow, Bitcoin price, and ETFs assets. The red-colored bars on the chart indicated the outflows from the investment vehicles, while the green ones - their inflows. It should be noted that in the reporting week, one of the largest red bars was observed on the graph.

Moreover, total ETF assets were about $94.17 billion. The number considerably surpassed the amounts observed in previous stages of ETFs' development.

Bitcoin Price Holds Above Key Levels

Even as the ETF outflows grew, Bitcoin was able to resist. As seen from the chart shared by Coin Bureau, the price of Bitcoin stood at $73,520 for the reported period.

In the previous periods shown in the chart, there was a significant link between ETF inflows and an increase in Bitcoin price. In many cases, ETF inflows were accompanied by price increases.

In this case, however, Bitcoin managed to keep its place even as funds flowed out of the ETF. The separation of ETF flows from price performance is one of the recent developments in the market environment.

ETF Assets Remain Elevated

Moreover, the graph illustrated that there was no significant drop in the total assets of the ETF. While net flows became negative, total assets did not change much and stayed near $94 billion.

Previously on the graph, the assets of the ETF experienced steady growth as institutional and retail investors allocated their money in products based on the spot Bitcoin. Currently, the assets of the ETF started growing at a slower pace within a relatively narrow range.

The stable trend in the total assets indicates that a significant part of capital continues to be allocated in ETFs for spot Bitcoin.

Market Watches Flow Trends and Support Zones

The market players keep observing ETF flow data to get a sense of whether there is continuous buying or selling activity. The consecutive weekly outflows might affect sentiment, whereas inflows might show a renewed interest from buyers.

Technically, the Bitcoin has kept trading in the higher range of the chart. The $68,000-$70,000 level has been a support for the cryptocurrency during the pullbacks, while the above $75,000 range continues being watched by traders.

At present, the fact that Bitcoin manages to stay above the $73,000 level despite one of the most massive ETF outflows ever recorded is a key issue for investors who track both prices and institutional flows.

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