Bitcoin Etps Post 2026 Biggest Outflow As Crypto Funds Shed $1.67B

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto investment products extended their losing streak to a third straight week as persistent selling pressure and thin institutional demand weighed on the sector. CoinShares reported that crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) recorded $1.67 billion in outflows last week, marking the second-largest weekly withdrawal of 2026. Over three weeks, net outflows totalled $4.21 billion, and assets under management (AUM) slipped to about $141 billion-the lowest level observed since early April.

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, attributed the momentum to a risk-off shift linked to Iran-related tensions, which he said overwhelmed any potential cushion from progress on the CLARITY Act.“The pattern is reminiscent of the January-February episode that delivered five consecutive negative weeks,” he noted, underscoring a broader trend of renewed risk aversion in digital-asset markets.

Weekly outflows reached $1.67 billion for crypto ETPs, with BTC funds driving the majority of early-week withdrawals. Bitcoin ETPs alone accounted for $1.44 billion of the weekly outflows, the largest single weekly drain of 2026 so far. US investors again led the regional exodus, contributing $1.63 billion of the total outflows, in line with sizable redemptions from US-listed spot BTC ETFs. XRP bucked the broader trend with inflows, while several altcoins saw muted activity or small inflows, signaling selective demand in a cautious environment. The market tone remained skeptical about near-term catalysts, with analysts highlighting weak retail interest and underperforming equity markets as headwinds.

Key takeawaysBitcoin-led pressure dominates the week

Bitcoin -focused ETPs bore the brunt of the selling, shedding $1.44 billion over the week, the largest weekly outflow recorded in 2026. While year-to-date inflows into BTC ETPs still sit near $1.2 billion, the overall AUM for Bitcoin funds declined to about $114.6 billion as a consequence of the week's withdrawals. Ether funds were not spared, with $257.3 million in outflows, contributing to a year-to-date loss of roughly $346 million for ETH -related products.

Beyond the top two assets, investor participation in altcoins waned. According to CoinShares, only a handful of assets posted meaningful inflows, down from nine assets in the prior week to five above the $1 million mark. XRP emerged as a notable exception, attracting $20.3 million in inflows. Other notable inflows came from Hyperliquid (HYPE ) at $10.8 million and Near (NEAR) at $7.6 million, illustrating selective activity amid a broad risk-off mindset.

Regional patterns point to a US-led risk-off]

Regional results aligned with the global mood, with the United States contributing the lion's share of the pressure-$1.63 billion in outflows. This aligns with data indicating US-listed spot BTC ETFs saw about $1.42 billion in redemptions, according to SoSoValue data. On a country basis, Germany posted $25.7 million of outflows, Sweden $6.6 million, and Hong Kong $4.5 million. The Netherlands was the lone exception among major markets, recording inflows of $1.3 million, though that stood in contrast to $6.6 million inflows the prior week.

The regional dispersion underscores how a risk-off move can compress participation across geographies, with the US market at the center of the ongoing shift. The concentration of redemptions in US-listed instruments raises questions about the appetite of traditional asset allocators and family offices for crypto exposure amid macro uncertainty and regulatory debates.

Kinetic dynamics and the search for catalysts

Market participants contended with a lack of clear catalysts to revitalize flows. Laser Digital, the derivatives trading desk backed by the Miami-based Abu Dhabi Digital exchange, attributed the sell-off to a broad equities underperformance rather than a single crypto driver. The firm also highlighted a notable absence of renewed buying activity from major participants. In particular, Strategy's crypto program, which has been watched as a potential source of demand, did not purchase any BTC between May 18 and May 24, according to the desk's assessment.

That muted buying interest comes as STRC (Strategy), which has been trading below par, continues to reflect tepid demand dynamics from retail and institutional buyers alike. The absence of new purchases in the window cited by observers hints at a broader recalibration among long-duration crypto buyers, rather than a sudden shift in price momentum alone.

For context, CoinShares referenced the broader market backdrop in noting a renewed risk-off posture coinciding with a dip in equities, which can spill into carry positions and hedges tied to digital assets. The absence of a convincing macro- or regulatory trigger beyond existing debates about the CLARITY Act contributes to a cautious stance among investors weighing crypto exposure against traditional risk assets.

What this implies for investors and the path forward

The latest round of outflows reinforces a profile of crypto ETP activity that remains highly sensitive to macro risk sentiment and regulatory ebb and flow. The three-week, $4.21 billion retreat flags a potential plateau in institutional demand unless supportive developments emerge. While XRP's inflows suggest that some market participants are still selectively deploying capital into certain crypto assets, the broader risk-off tone has yet to give way to sustained buying interest that could anchor prices or stabilize ETP flows.

From a market-structure perspective, the decline in BTC and ETH ETP assets signals that investors may be recalibrating duration and allocation to crypto products amid a cloudy near-term horizon. The US-led pressure also hints at regulatory and tax considerations weighing on decision-makers who previously viewed crypto exposure as a strategic, long-horizon hedge rather than a tactical allocation.

Looking ahead, readers should watch for several potential inflection points. Any credible progress on regulatory clarity, clarity acts, or framework reforms could recalibrate risk perceptions and encourage fresh inflows. Conversely, persistent macro softness or new geopolitical tensions could extend the current outflow cycle. Traders should also monitor whether XRP's inflows widen to other altcoins or whether a notable shift in US ETF mandate approvals begins to materialize, potentially altering the regional balance of demand.

Overall, the current data reinforce the theme that crypto ETP activity remains tethered to broader risk dynamics rather than standalone crypto catalysts. As readers, investors, and builders parse the evolving landscape, the key question is whether a tonic-whether regulatory clarity, improving macro conditions, or new product innovations-can restore confidence and reintroduce institutional demand into crypto ETPs.

Readers should stay attentive to further weekly flow data and commentary from CoinShares, as well as regulatory updates and macro developments that could reshape the risk-reward calculus for crypto exposure in the months ahead.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.