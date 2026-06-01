World Milk Day: Dairy Sector Strengthens, Livestock Farming Gets Boost In Rural Belts

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) As the world celebrates World Milk Day 2026, it's time to reflect upon progress in the indigenous dairy sector and how the sector has evolved into a profitable business over the years, particularly in rural areas.

On the occasion, Shirshat Kapil Ashok, Chairman of the Bihar Milk Co-operative Federation (COMFED), told IANS about the achievements and potential of the state's dairy sector.

Shirshat Kapil Ashok said, "It's because of the schemes of the Centre and state governments that the dairy sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation. The direct benefits of these schemes have reached the livestock farmers, resulting in a consistent increase in milk production, rural income, and women's participation in the sector."

He further stated, "Over the past few years, several significant steps have been taken to modernise the animal husbandry and dairy sectors. Previously, milk production from cows in many regions was quite low; however, the situation has improved significantly due to the adoption of advanced breeds and scientific animal husbandry techniques.

“Efforts to promote hybrid breeds, such as Jersey and Holstein Friesian, alongside indigenous breeds like Sahiwal, Gir, and Red Sindhi, have proven successful, and their positive results are now becoming evident," he added.

The daily co-operative movements have flourished across many states, on the lines of Gujarat and as a result of this, many such brands like 'Sudha' in Bihar, 'Nandini' in Karnataka, 'Verka' in Punjab, 'Vita' in Haryana, 'Parag' in Uttar Pradesh, and 'Medha' in Jharkhand have connected livestock farmers with the market, making them earn good money on the dairy produce.

Many livestock farmers who attended the event also shared their views and gave feedback on government schemes.

Kundan Kumar, a livestock farmer, remarked that schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) have proven immensely beneficial for farmers.

He explained that the KCC provides crucial financial assistance to farmers whenever they need immediate funds to cover expenses for animal fodder, medicines, and other operational requirements of their dairy farming activities.

Another livestock farmer, Ravishankar Sharma, stated that current government schemes have given livestock farming in rural areas a new direction. He noted that farmers' incomes have increased significantly due to the availability of loans at concessional rates and various other assistance programs.

“Many families have expanded their dairy businesses, and women's participation has also risen, thereby strengthening the rural economy,” he remarked.

According to livestock farmers, schemes such as the National Gokul Mission, the e-Gopala App, the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), the Kisan Credit Card, the Livestock Insurance Scheme, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) have made the dairy sector more organized, transparent, and profitable.

The use of digital platforms and scientific livestock management techniques has also led to increased milk production and a steady increase in the income of livestock farmers.