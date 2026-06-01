Rohini Acharya Hits Back At BJP Amid Row Over Rabri Devi's Govt Bungalow

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) The political controversy surrounding the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna has intensified, with a sharp exchange of allegations between the ruling NDA and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The dispute centres on former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's continued occupancy of the residence despite notices issued by the state government directing her to vacate the premises.

The bungalow has been allotted to Bihar's Minister for Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources, Nand Kishore Ram.

Recently, the minister alleged that Rabri Devi was unwilling to vacate the residence because he belongs to the Dalit community.

His remarks triggered a strong response from RJD leader and Rabri Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya.

In a post on social media platform X, Rohini Acharya accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring an anti-Dalit mindset and strongly rejected the allegation that her mother's position on the residence issue was linked to the caste identity of the minister.

Rohini asserted that opposition to Dalits and discriminatory attitudes have historically been associated with the BJP's ideological framework.

Referring to incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits in various states, she claimed that such developments reflected a broader pattern that, according to her, contradicts the BJP's public commitment to social justice.

She also cited an incident reported in Madhya Pradesh in 2025 and alleged that such episodes demonstrate the challenges still faced by members of the Dalit community.

Defending her parents, Rohini Acharya stated that former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav had played a significant role in expanding political representation for Dalits, backward classes, and other marginalised communities in Bihar.

She argued that under their leadership, numerous individuals from disadvantaged sections of society received opportunities to serve as legislators, parliamentarians, and ministers.

Rohini further contended that Nand Kishore Ram's allegation was politically motivated and maintained that the dispute over the government residence should not be interpreted through a caste lens.

She claimed that the pressure being exerted on Rabri Devi was political in nature and linked to broader ideological differences between the RJD and the BJP.

The controversy began after the Bihar government initiated the process of reallocating the historic 10 Circular Road bungalow, a residence long associated with Rabri Devi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The issue has since evolved into a major political flashpoint, drawing reactions from leaders across the political spectrum.