NSDL To Begin Daily Reporting Of DII Investment Trends To Enhance Market Transparency

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) on Monday announced the introduction of daily reporting of domestic institutional investor (DII) investment trends as part of efforts to strengthen transparency in India's capital markets.

The initiative has been launched under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in coordination with custodians and SEBI's Department of Economic and Policy Analysis (DEPA).

According to NSDL, the new reporting framework will provide category-wise details of DII investment activity and will cover Mutual Funds, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), banks, insurance companies and other domestic institutional investors.

The move is aimed at bringing greater consistency and standardisation to market data dissemination by aligning DII reporting practices with the existing framework used for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

“The daily reporting of DII investment activities is in line with the reporting framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), thereby ensuring consistency, standardization, and reliability in market data dissemination,” it said.

Market participants and investors currently track daily FPI inflows and outflows closely to assess market sentiment and capital movement trends.

With the introduction of daily DII investment reporting, stakeholders will now gain enhanced visibility into domestic institutional investment patterns alongside foreign investment activity.

NSDL said the initiative is expected to improve reliability and accessibility of market-related data for investors, analysts and other participants in the Indian financial ecosystem.

“This initiative will enable market participants and other stakeholders gain enhanced visibility into DII investment patterns along with FPI investment trends,” it added.

The depository added that it remains committed to enhancing market transparency and providing robust and reliable data insights under the guidance of regulators.

The development comes at a time when domestic institutional investors have emerged as a key stabilising force in Indian equity markets, often counterbalancing foreign investor outflows during periods of volatility.

Meanwhile, last month, the report from Ventura said FIIs were aggressive net sellers in Jan–Mar 2026, recording the highest quarterly outflow of the fiscal year at Rs 1,31,122 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided the strongest quarterly support with net inflows of Rs 2,44,052 crore.