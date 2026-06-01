Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size & Growth Analysis The aircraft landing gear market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2026 to USD 16.7 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2026–2034. North America accounted for the largest aircraft landing gear market share of 38.92% in 2025. Aircraft landing gear is a critical aircraft subsystem that supports the aircraft during takeoff, landing, and ground operations. It absorbs landing impact, provides stability while taxiing, and enables safe parking. Typically consisting of wheels, struts, brakes, and retraction mechanisms, it can be fixed or retractable depending on aircraft design and operational requirements. The aircraft landing gear market demand is driven by rising air passenger traffic, fleet expansion, and growing aircraft deliveries across commercial and defense sectors. Increasing focus on lightweight materials, fuel efficiency, and advanced landing systems is further supporting aircraft landing gear market growth. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Key Takeaways The North America aircraft landing gear market accounted for a share of 38.92% in 2025. The Asia Pacific aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period. By gear type, main landing gear accounted for a share of 46.25% in 2025. By aircraft type, the UAVs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period. By component, the wheels & brakes segment accounted for the largest market share of 27.90% in 2025. By actuation system, the hydraulic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period. By end user, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period. The US aircraft landing gear market size was valued at USD 3,052.48 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,248.76 million in 2026. The Japan aircraft landing gear market size was valued at USD 742.38 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 801.14 million in 2026. Impact of AI on the Aircraft Landing Gear Market Artificial intelligence is transforming the aircraft landing gear market by enabling predictive maintenance, improving structural health monitoring, and enhancing design optimization for lightweight and high-performance systems. The aircraft landing gear industry analysis showcases that AI-powered platforms will be increasingly used to analyze flight data, stress cycles, and operational conditions to predict failures, reduce downtime, and improve landing safety across commercial and military fleets. The following companies are using AI to leverage their position in the aircraft landing gear market: Honeywell Aerospace Technologies applies AI-based prognostic health management (PHM) systems through its advanced analytics and connected aircraft solutions, including Honeywell Forge for Aerospace, to evaluate landing gear and aircraft subsystem health, enabling real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance optimization. Collins Aerospace leverages AI-enabled condition-based maintenance technologies and its Ascentia predictive maintenance platform, using smart sensors and data analytics to improve landing gear system performance, enhance safety, and reduce unscheduled maintenance across global fleets. Boeing uses AI-driven predictive maintenance systems and its Boeing AnalytX platform to analyze aircraft operational data, including landing gear stress patterns and wear behavior. These AI-enabled tools help improve maintenance scheduling, reduce downtime, and enhance overall fleet reliability. Airbus leverages the AI-powered Skywise analytics platform to integrate aircraft operational and maintenance data, enabling predictive insights for landing gear health monitoring, failure prediction, and optimized maintenance planning across commercial aircraft fleets. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Trends Growing Innovations in Advanced Brake System Rising aircraft landing speeds and increasing aircraft weight are pushing the need for more efficient and high-performance braking systems. The industry is transitioning from conventional steel brakes to advanced carbon and anti-skid braking technologies to improve heat resistance, reduce weight, and enhance landing safety. This shift enables better stopping performance, lower maintenance requirements, and improved operational efficiency across commercial and military aircraft. For example, Safran Landing Systems has developed advanced carbon brake systems widely used in modern commercial aircraft, offering higher durability and reduced lifecycle costs. Increasing Digital Twin Integration for Landing Gear Systems A key aircraft landing gear system market trend is emerging from digital twin technology in landing gear systems, driven by increasing aircraft complexity and the need for improved lifecycle efficiency. Manufacturers and operators are transitioning from traditional maintenance models to real-time virtual simulations that replicate landing gear performance under varying load, stress, and environmental conditions. This transition helps improve predictive maintenance accuracy, reduce operational downtime, and extend component lifespan. This shift is further supported by aviation OEMs using advanced data analytics and simulation-based engineering platforms to enhance system reliability and maintenance planning across aircraft fleets. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Investment and Funding Analysis The aircraft landing gear market forecasts steady investment inflows driven by rising demand for next-generation aircraft, increasing focus on lightweight and fuel-efficient landing systems, and growing adoption of advanced aerospace manufacturing technologies. Leading OEMs and major players are directing capital toward advanced landing gear production systems, UAV platform development, and next-generation aircraft design programs, reflecting a strong innovation-driven investment environment across the aviation ecosystem. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2025–2026

Timeline Company Funding/Investment Activity Funding Value (USD) Strategic Focus February 2026 Safran Investment in new landing gear manufacturing facility in Morocco (Casablanca aerospace zone) USD 332 million Production scaling for Airbus A320-family landing gear systems and strengthening global supply chain April 2025 Electra Aero Series B venture funding round led by Prysm Capital USD 115 million Development of ultra-short takeoff aircraft systems integrating lightweight landing gear configurations June 2025 Raphe mPhibr Series B venture capital funding round led by General Catalyst with participation from Think Investments and others USD 100 million Scaling aerospace and UAV platform development, including integrated aircraft systems and subsystems relevant to next-generation aircraft design

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 8.4 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 8.9 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 16.7 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 7.9% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Safran Landing Systems (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Honeywell Aerospace Technologies (US), Liebherr-Aerospace (Germany), Meggitt PLC (UK)

Market SummaryAircraft Landing Gear Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Runway Excursion Prevention Systems Demand and Increasing Short-haul Operations Drives Market

Increasing landing phase complexity and adverse runway conditions are pushing strong demand for runway excursion prevention systems integrated into landing gear braking and control units. This directly impacts demand for advanced anti-skid brakes, auto-braking systems, and smart landing gear sensors from OEM suppliers. The industry is shifting toward systems that reduce landing overruns and improve runway safety margins across high-traffic airports. According to the IATA Annual Safety Report 2025, there were 51 total accidents in 2025 across 38.7 million flights, with runway excursions remaining one of the most frequent accident categories globally, highlighting sustained demand pressure for safety-critical landing systems.

Rising aircraft utilization and increasing short-haul operations are significantly increasing landing gear load cycles, creating stronger demand for fatigue-resistant materials and improved structural designs. This is pushing OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to focus on durable alloys and optimized shock absorption systems to reduce failure risks and maintenance frequency. For instance, the Boeing 737 fleet is designed for high-frequency short-haul operations and can reach up to 7000 flight cycles depending on the variant and utilization profile. This makes fatigue performance a critical design requirement for landing gear systems.

Market Restraints

Complex Maintenance & Overhaul Requirements and Integration Complexity with Next-gen Aircraft Architectures Restrain Marke

Complex maintenance and overhaul requirements arise due to the highly engineered structure of landing gear systems, which include hydraulics, actuators, braking assemblies, and sensors operating under extreme load conditions. This complexity increases inspection frequency, repair time, and dependence on specialized MRO facilities. Airlines experience higher operational downtime and increased lifecycle maintenance costs, which limits the adoption of advanced landing gear systems, especially among cost-sensitive carriers and operators managing aging aircraft fleets.

Integration complexity with next-generation aircraft architectures occurs due to the shift toward more electric aircraft, blended-wing designs, and hybrid propulsion systems, which require redesigned landing gear layouts and system interfaces. This creates engineering challenges in weight distribution, structural alignment, and compatibility with new avionics and control systems. Development cycles become longer, and adoption slows, particularly as OEMs must complete extensive redesign, testing, and certification before deployment in commercial and defense platforms.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Defense Modernization Programs and Hybrid-Electric Retrofit Solutions Offer Growth Opportunities for Aircraft Landing Gear Market Players

Increasing defense modernization programs across multiple countries are creating strong growth opportunities for advanced landing gear systems. This drives demand for high-strength landing gear used in fighter jets, transport aircraft, and surveillance platforms operating under heavy payload and rapid deployment conditions. Aircraft such as the F-35 fighter jet and C-17 transport aircraft illustrate the need for robust landing gear systems capable of repeated high-impact operations.

A key aircraft landing gear market growth opportunity stems from the shift toward hybrid-electric aircraft development. This is creating opportunities for retrofit-compatible landing gear systems designed for new propulsion architectures. This drives demand for modular landing gear configurations that can adapt to altered weight distribution and structural layouts in next-generation aircraft programs. Aircraft concepts such as the Airbus ZEROe hydrogen-hybrid aircraft and Embraer's Energia hybrid-electric demonstrators highlight the need for adaptable landing gear integration. The transition toward cleaner aviation technologies strengthens the need for flexible landing gear solutions that support electrification pathways.

Market Challenges

Limited Scalability of Forging and Heat-treatment Processes and Dependence on Niche Metallurgical Expertise Challenges Aircraft Landing Gear Market Growth

Limited scalability of forging and heat-treatment processes arises due to the reliance on heavy industrial presses, precision furnaces, and controlled cooling cycles required for landing gear components. This creates production bottlenecks when demand increases, as each component must undergo time-intensive processing to meet structural integrity standards. Manufacturing capacity constraints delay order fulfillment and restrict rapid scaling of output for OEM programs. The large aerospace forgings used in landing gear assemblies require multi-stage heat treatment cycles to achieve required fatigue resistance, limiting high-volume production efficiency and slowing adoption in fast-growing aircraft programs.

Dependence on niche metallurgical expertise occurs because landing gear systems require advanced knowledge of alloy behavior, fatigue resistance, and stress tolerance under extreme landing loads. This creates reliance on a limited pool of highly specialized engineers and metallurgists concentrated in established aerospace hubs. Skill shortages increase development lead times and reduce flexibility in scaling engineering teams across regions.

Aircraft Landing Gear Regional Outlook North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market

North America: Market Dominance Led by Strong Defense Aviation Procurement and Strong Aerospace Supply Chain Integration

The North America aircraft landing gear market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.92% in 2025 due to its strong concentration of leading aerospace OEMs, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and well-established defense aviation programs. The region benefits from continuous aircraft modernization, high fleet utilization, and early adoption of advanced landing gear technologies such as predictive maintenance and smart braking systems. Strong investment in military aircraft procurement and upgrades further supports sustained demand for landing gear systems. The presence of a highly developed supply chain for precision aerospace components and extensive MRO infrastructure enhances production efficiency and lifecycle support, reinforcing North America's leading position in the global market.

US Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The US aircraft landing gear market was estimated to be USD 3,052.48 million in 2025 due to strong defense aviation procurement and continuous fleet modernization cycles. High adoption of advanced aerospace engineering standards and early integration of digital maintenance systems support sustained system upgrades across platforms. The US Air Force is developing a unified Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system that consolidates decades of aircraft operational, design, and maintenance data into a single digital environment, enabling predictive maintenance and early fault detection across fleets. This strengthens system reliability and accelerates adoption of advanced landing gear technologies across military and commercial aircraft programs.

Canada Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The aircraft landing gear market in Canada was valued at USD 518.34 million in 2025, supported by its strong aerospace supply chain integration and specialization in aircraft system components for global OEM programs. The country's aviation ecosystem also emphasizes high-performance engineering standards suited for cold-weather and long-range operational conditions. Growing alignment with global aircraft platforms and increasing involvement in defense aviation programs contribute to steady demand for advanced landing gear systems within the regional aerospace sector.

Asia Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Rapid Fleet Expansion and High Operational Discipline in Commercial Aviation

The Asia Pacific aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period due to rapid expansion of commercial aviation, rising aircraft deliveries, and increasing low-cost carrier penetration across emerging economies. Strong growth in air passenger traffic in countries like India and China is accelerating demand for new aircraft, directly boosting landing gear system requirements. The region is also witnessing increasing investment in domestic aircraft manufacturing and MRO capabilities, reducing reliance on imports. Expansion of regional connectivity programs and rising defense aircraft procurement further support sustained growth in advanced landing gear adoption across both civil and military aviation sectors.

China Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The aircraft landing gear market in China was estimated at USD 1,846.5 million in 2025, driven by rapid fleet expansion, strong domestic aircraft manufacturing, and rising air traffic density across major aviation hubs. The country's growing aircraft utilization increases demand for high-durability landing gear systems capable of handling frequent landing cycles in commercial operations. This is supported by high operational intensity in civil aviation, where 1.41 million aircraft takeoffs and landings were recorded in 2026, reflecting sustained pressure on aircraft landing systems and structural components.

India Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The aircraft landing gear market in India was valued at USD 682.91 million in 2025 due to rapid aviation growth, rising fleet size, and increasing aircraft utilization across domestic routes. Strong expansion of low-cost carriers and network connectivity is driving higher landing cycle frequency, which increases demand for durable and high-performance landing gear systems. Continuous aircraft induction by major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India is strengthening demand for new landing gear assemblies. Growth in regional connectivity programs and airport infrastructure development is further supporting aircraft movements across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Japan Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The Japan aircraft landing gear market was estimated to be USD 742.38 million in 2025, supported by stable aviation recovery, strong safety standards, and integration into global aerospace supply chains. High operational discipline in commercial aviation and consistent aircraft utilization across major carriers such as ANA and Japan Airlines sustain steady landing gear demand. The country's aviation ecosystem emphasizes precision engineering and reliability, driving adoption of advanced landing gear systems in both commercial and defense aircraft.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Segmentation Analysis By Gear Type

By gear type, main landing gears accounted for a share of 46.25% in 2025 due to their critical role in supporting the majority of aircraft weight during landing, taxiing, and ground operations. They are designed to withstand high impact loads and ensure aircraft stability across various operating conditions. The segment benefits from its mandatory presence in all fixed-wing aircraft platforms, making it essential across commercial, military, and general aviation categories.

The nose landing gear segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.41% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for enhanced steering control, improved maneuverability, and integration of advanced sensors and actuation systems. Growth is supported by rising aircraft production and the adoption of more electric aircraft systems that require smarter and lighter nose gear assemblies. Its role in taxiing precision and runway handling efficiency is becoming increasingly important, especially in next-generation aircraft designs focusing on operational efficiency and automated ground movement capabilities.

By Aircraft Type

Based on aircraft type, commercial aircraft accounted for the largest share of 58.80% in 2025 due to high global passenger traffic and continuous expansion of airline fleets. This segment drives the majority of landing gear demand, as every commercial aircraft requires robust, high-cycle-capable landing gear systems. Increasing aircraft utilization rates and frequent short-haul operations further strengthen its market dominance. The segment also benefits from continuous replacement cycles and modernization programs aimed at improving fuel efficiency, safety, and operational reliability across global airline networks.

The UAVs segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period due to expanding applications in defense, surveillance, logistics, and commercial delivery services. The demand for lightweight, compact, and highly reliable landing gear systems is increasing as UAV platforms become more advanced and autonomous. Growth is further driven by the need for specialized landing gear capable of operating in unprepared terrains and variable environmental conditions.

By Component

By component, wheels accounted for a market share of 27.90% in 2025 due to their essential function in enabling ground mobility, load distribution, and safe landing operations. They are a standard requirement across all aircraft types and are frequently replaced due to wear and operational stress. Continuous demand from both OEM and aftermarket channels ensures their strong market presence.

The sensors & electronics segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of smart landing gear systems with real-time monitoring capabilities. These components support predictive maintenance, structural health tracking, and enhanced safety during landing operations. Integration of digital technologies into landing gear architecture is accelerating demand for advanced sensing solutions.

By Actuation System

By actuation system, hydraulic accounted for a share of 61.42 in 2025 due to their proven reliability, high force output, and widespread use in existing aircraft platforms. They provide efficient control for landing gear extension, retraction, and braking operations under extreme load conditions. Established infrastructure and compatibility with legacy aircraft systems further reinforce their market leadership.

The electric segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of more electric aircraft architectures. They offer advantages such as reduced weight, improved energy efficiency, and lower maintenance requirements compared to traditional hydraulic systems. Growing focus on aircraft electrification and system simplification is driving rapid integration of electric landing gear actuation technologies.

By End User

By end user, the OEM segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period due to their direct involvement in aircraft manufacturing and integration of landing gear systems into new aircraft platforms. Strong partnerships with Tier-1 suppliers and long-term aircraft production programs reinforce their dominant position.

The aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period due to increasing global aircraft fleet size and rising demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities. Aging aircraft require frequent replacement of landing gear components, driving steady aftermarket demand. Operators are also focusing on cost-efficient maintenance strategies and lifecycle optimization, which boosts replacement part consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The aircraft landing gear market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with a combination of leading global aerospace OEMs, Tier-1 landing gear specialists, and specialized component manufacturers operating across commercial and defense aviation segments. Established players compete primarily on long-term aircraft program contracts, advanced engineering capabilities, strong certification compliance, and integrated system offerings across landing gear assemblies. The aircraft landing gear market ecosystem is shaped by technological advancement in smart landing gear systems and increasing integration of predictive maintenance solutions.

Safran Landing Systems (France) Collins Aerospace (US) Honeywell Aerospace Technologies (US) Liebherr-Aerospace (Germany) Meggitt PLC (UK) Triumph Group Inc. (US) Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US) Heroux-Devtek Inc. (Canada) Magellan Aerospace (Canada) GKN Aerospace (UK) Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) COMAC (China) AVIC Aircraft Corporation (China) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Aircraft Landing Gear MarketRecent Industry Developments

April 2026: Liebherr-Aerospace announced the delivery of the first nose landing gear for the Airbus A350F freighter aircraft, marking a major program milestone in its long-standing partnership with Airbus. The system includes upgraded sensing technology to support aircraft balance and safety during cargo operations, reinforcing Liebherr's position as a key OEM supplier for Airbus widebody programs.

April 2026: Safran announced the development of a new landing gear production facility in Casablanca, Morocco, focused on short- and medium-haul aircraft systems. The facility will support rising Airbus A320 family production and integrate component manufacturing and hydraulic systems.

March 2026: Liebherr-Aerospace signed a long-term landing gear overhaul contract with SkyWest Airlines covering Embraer E175-E1 fleets. The agreement extends through 2032 and strengthens Liebherr's MRO footprint in North America for regional aircraft landing gear systems.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.4 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 8.9 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 16.7 Billion CAGR 7.9% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Gear Type, By Aircraft Type, By Component, By Actuation System, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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Main Landing Gear Nose Landing Gear Tail Landing Gear

Commercial Aircraft Military Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft UAVs

Shock Struts Wheels Braking Systems Actuators Steering Systems Retraction Mechanisms Sensors & Electronics

Hydraulic Electric Hybrid

OEM Aftermarket

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Segments By Gear TypeBy Aircraft TypeBy ComponentBy Actuation SystemBy End UserBy Region