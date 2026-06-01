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Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza, Lebanon Despite Truce Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli military operations continued Saturday in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon despite ceasefire arrangements remaining officially in place, according to reports.
In northern Gaza, two Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone reportedly dropped explosives on civilians in Jabalia, medical sources said. Witnesses also reported that a quadcopter drone targeted an area housing displaced residents east of the town.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces reportedly demolished Palestinian homes and other structures in territories under Israeli control east of the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. Residents said powerful explosions were heard during the demolitions.
Heavy artillery fire also struck areas north and east of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, accompanied by intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, according to local accounts.
In southern Gaza, eastern sections of Khan Younis were reportedly subjected to artillery attacks and heavy shooting by Israeli forces.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry cited in reports, more than 880 people have been killed and over 2,645 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced last October.
Reports stated that the truce had been intended to stop a two-year conflict that has killed more than 72,000 people — most of them women and children — while leaving over 172,000 injured since October 2023. The war has also caused widespread devastation, with around 90% of civilian infrastructure reportedly damaged or destroyed.
In Lebanon, Israeli strikes carried out Saturday reportedly killed at least five people, including one victim in the town of al-Rafid.
Additional attacks in the southern Tyre district reportedly destroyed a residential building and killed four more people, according to reports.
In northern Gaza, two Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone reportedly dropped explosives on civilians in Jabalia, medical sources said. Witnesses also reported that a quadcopter drone targeted an area housing displaced residents east of the town.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces reportedly demolished Palestinian homes and other structures in territories under Israeli control east of the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. Residents said powerful explosions were heard during the demolitions.
Heavy artillery fire also struck areas north and east of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, accompanied by intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, according to local accounts.
In southern Gaza, eastern sections of Khan Younis were reportedly subjected to artillery attacks and heavy shooting by Israeli forces.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry cited in reports, more than 880 people have been killed and over 2,645 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced last October.
Reports stated that the truce had been intended to stop a two-year conflict that has killed more than 72,000 people — most of them women and children — while leaving over 172,000 injured since October 2023. The war has also caused widespread devastation, with around 90% of civilian infrastructure reportedly damaged or destroyed.
In Lebanon, Israeli strikes carried out Saturday reportedly killed at least five people, including one victim in the town of al-Rafid.
Additional attacks in the southern Tyre district reportedly destroyed a residential building and killed four more people, according to reports.
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