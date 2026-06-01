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Israeli Airstrikes Heavily Damage Hospital in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Fresh Israeli airstrikes carried out early Saturday caused major destruction in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, according to reports.
The attacks severely affected Hiram Hospital, with damage reported in operating theaters, patient wards, nurses’ housing, medical clinics, power systems, and windows throughout the facility.
Reports also said that another structure in the city was completely demolished during the strikes.
In addition, nearby homes and key infrastructure suffered significant destruction, including water lines, electricity networks, and local roads in surrounding neighborhoods after Israeli warplanes targeted the area.
Emergency crews, ambulances, and civil defense personnel quickly arrived to inspect the affected sites and evaluate the extent of the damage.
Israeli forces also conducted another airstrike targeting the town of Yohmor al-Shaqi.
The attacks severely affected Hiram Hospital, with damage reported in operating theaters, patient wards, nurses’ housing, medical clinics, power systems, and windows throughout the facility.
Reports also said that another structure in the city was completely demolished during the strikes.
In addition, nearby homes and key infrastructure suffered significant destruction, including water lines, electricity networks, and local roads in surrounding neighborhoods after Israeli warplanes targeted the area.
Emergency crews, ambulances, and civil defense personnel quickly arrived to inspect the affected sites and evaluate the extent of the damage.
Israeli forces also conducted another airstrike targeting the town of Yohmor al-Shaqi.
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