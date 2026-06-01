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From Chasing Dramas To Embracing Chinese Culture: How Stellar Pictures' Trilogy Unlocked The Key To Cultural Resonance In Vietnam


2026-06-01 09:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOI, Vietnam, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Exchange Day” was recently held in Hanoi. With film and television IPs that have captured the hearts of audiences in both China and Vietnam, the event highlighted the cultural resonance between the two countries through an interactive marketplace. Wang Yixu, Founder and Chairman of Stellar Pictures, and Jason Zhang, Founder and President, participated in the "China-Vietnam Audiovisual Practice" sharing session.




Based on the broadcast performance and popularity of these series in Vietnam and among audiences in both China and Vietnam, the event organizers selected representative titles from various genres for display. One of the highlighted titles in the Costume Drama Elegance zone was " Love="" Game="" in="" Eastern="" Fantasy,"="" where="" attendees="" could="" immerse="" themselves="" in="" scenes="" inspired="" by="" the="" drama,="" take="" photos,="" and="" participate="" in="" interactive="" />

Stellar Pictures

Cecilia Liu

China-Vietnam Audiovisual Practice sharing session

Stellar Pictures Trilogy

Inspired by these interactions, Stellar Pictures sees significant potential in audience co-creation. The company plans to introduce local-language versions of theme songs for more titles in the future, enabling audiences in different countries to perform and share them in languages they are most familiar with, transforming one-way content delivery into two-way co-creation. This approach is now expanding beyond Vietnam to other markets.

Wang Yixu, Founder and Chairman of Stellar Pictures

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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