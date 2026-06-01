Delhi L-G Discusses Air Quality Issues With CAQM Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and Chairperson of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Rajesh Verma on Monday discussed effective implementation of measures to tackle pollution in Delhi, an official said.

The Lok Niwas, in a statement on X, said,“Shri Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management, called on Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi, @SandhuTaranjitS at @LokNiwasDelhi today.”

“They held extensive discussions on mitigating air pollution and strengthening coordinated efforts to improve Delhi's air quality - an urgent priority for safeguarding public health and ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable future for the capital,” said the statement.

Emphasis was laid on effective implementation of pollution-control measures, inter-agency coordination, and long-term strategies to address environmental challenges across the National Capital Region, it said.

Earlier on May 29, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP schedule across the NCR, with immediate effect.

The CAQM, however, said, "All agencies of the concerned state governments and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi in the NCR have been advised to ensure strict implementation of all statutory directions, advisories, orders and related instructions issued by the Commission."

The agencies were also advised to implement rules, regulations, and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the respective state governments, Pollution Control Boards, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee across all contributing sectors.

These measures were necessary to sustain the improved AQI levels and prevent air quality from slipping into the 'Poor' category, the statement added.

The Sub-Committee will continue to closely monitor the air quality situation and review the situation from time to time to take further appropriate decisions based on air quality in Delhi and forecasts provided by IMD/IITM, it said.