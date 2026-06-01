BJP Is Now Trying To Break Trinamool: Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) After winning the recently concluded West Bengal elections through various unfair means, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the state police to break the Trinamool Congress from inside, alleged Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

She claimed that many MLAs were first receiving threat calls from the police, warning them to refrain from party-related activities or face cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Act.

“After that, the same MLAs are receiving calls from different BJP offices and are asked to break Trinamool Congress from inside,” Mamata Banerjee alleged in a live social message on Monday.

She went live on social media soon after Trinamool Congress announced the expulsion of two legislators, Sandipan Saha from Entally constituency in North Kolkata and Ritabrata Banerjee from Uluberia (Purba) in Howrah district, on charges of anti-party activities.

Although she did not name Saha and Banerjee directly, she said those lacking moral ethics had no place in the Trinamool Congress.

“The earlier they leave the party, the better it will be. We will rebuild the party. When the party remained in power, some bad blood began to flow. We will ensure that such morally unethical people are unable to re-enter the party. Some leaders who became MPs and MLAs because of the party are now trying to damage the party from inside,” she said.

She also alleged that Trinamool Congress was selectively denied police permission to organise public programmes or organisational activities.“But the same permission is granted to other non-BJP parties who are so-called friends of the BJP. All they want is to break the Trinamool Congress from the inside. But the more they try to break our party, the stronger it will be,” she said.

In a live video message, Mamata Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the state government over the assault on her nephew and Trinamool Congress general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday afternoon.

“I condemn the manner in which Abhishek was attacked on Saturday. Now the police are arresting the person who tried to save him while he was being attacked. I do not know what could have happened had he not gotten the helmet in time. He could have died on the spot. After that, BJP leaders said he is still alive. I want to tell them that they are still alive. I kept them under care and protection. The common people are condemning you for what you are doing now,” Mamata Banerjee said.