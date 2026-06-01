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Australian Authorities Brace for Possible Gang Retaliation After Killing in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Australian law enforcement agencies have increased security measures amid concerns that the fatal shooting of a suspected Sydney organized crime figure in Vietnam could trigger further violence tied to an intensifying gang dispute connected to the city’s drug underworld.
According to reports, 24-year-old Lorenzo Lemalu, who Australian media identified as being linked to the Coconut Cartel, was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday evening.
Investigators are examining whether the attack is tied to a long-running criminal conflict in Sydney involving groups associated with the Alameddine crime network.
Reports stated that Lemalu had become a prominent member of the Coconut Cartel after separating himself from another gang believed to have connections to the Alameddine-linked network. Authorities say the feud between rival groups has contributed to numerous violent incidents across Sydney over the past several years.
According to reports, 24-year-old Lorenzo Lemalu, who Australian media identified as being linked to the Coconut Cartel, was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday evening.
Investigators are examining whether the attack is tied to a long-running criminal conflict in Sydney involving groups associated with the Alameddine crime network.
Reports stated that Lemalu had become a prominent member of the Coconut Cartel after separating himself from another gang believed to have connections to the Alameddine-linked network. Authorities say the feud between rival groups has contributed to numerous violent incidents across Sydney over the past several years.
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