Fireworks Factory In Malta Explodes, Two Injured: Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Valletta: A powerful explosion from a fireworks factory in Malta injured two people Monday, sending a massive plume of smoke and debris into the air, police reported.

The blast and subsequent explosions at the Ta' Lourdes fireworks factory on the north side of the Mediterranean island shook buildings and shattered glass, according to videos posted by local newspapers the Times of Malta and Malta Today.

A first blast occurred at about 6:35 am (0435 GMT) and was followed by a second powerful one, according to witnesses who spoke to the papers.

Two men who suffered minor injuries had been working in nearby fields when the explosions went off, police said on social media.

No workers were at the factory at the time, they said.

Other small explosions went off even hours after the first ones, according to the Times of Malta.

Edward Mercieca, who lives nearby, told the paper that he was awoken by the first explosion.

"It felt like someone picked up a hammer the size of a truck and banged on the side of my house," he was quoted by the Times of Malta as saying.

"The plume of smoke must have been a thousand feet (300 metres) high."

Prime Minister Robert Abela, whose Labour party won an unprecedented fourth term Saturday, wrote on social media that his "thoughts are with the people affected by the explosion that occurred this morning".

Authorities had been immediately dispatched to assist, he said.