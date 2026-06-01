Carlo Ancelotti's Son Davide Named New Lille Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lille, France: Lille announced on Monday that Brazil assistant coach David Ancelotti, the son of Carlo, would be their new coach, a week after Bruno Genesio's departure.

Ancelotti has signed a two-year deal with the French club but they did not say if he would leave his role in his father's Brazil coaching staff before the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

The 36-year-old is in line for his second spell as a head coach having spent six months at Brazilian outfit Botafogo last year.

"I'm very proud and happy," Ancelotti said. "It's an honour to represent Lille.

"They are a serious, ambitious, competitive club who are regularly playing European football," the AC Milan academy product said.

Lille will feature in the Champions League next season after finishing third in Ligue 1, 15 points behind winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The new Ligue 1 campaign begins on the weekend of August 22-23.