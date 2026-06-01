Ashghal Adopts Advanced Technologies To Boost Infrastructure Project Efficiency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the adoption of advanced technologies and modern equipment to improve the efficiency of curb construction and paving works across infrastructure projects, as part of its broader strategy to implement smart solutions and enhance project delivery standards.

In a statement on Monday, Ashghal said it has deployed advanced Wirtgen SP 25 machinery for curb and paving works. The equipment features a modular design that provides greater flexibility to adapt to varying site requirements through both internal and external paving systems, while its smart transport concept enables quick and efficient movement between work locations.

According to the authority, the technology has reduced reliance on conventional labor-intensive methods and improved resource utilization. It also allows for the full-section concrete pour to be completed in a single pass at high operating speeds, eliminating the need for multiple traditional construction stages and helping to improve output quality while shortening project timelines.

Ashghal added that the machinery incorporates advanced control systems equipped with three-dimensional technology for precise management of levels and cross slopes. It also features Wirtgen's AutoPilot smart operating system, which enables construction work to be carried out without traditional stringline guidance by creating virtual paths based on digital models.

The authority said the adoption of these technologies enhances construction accuracy, particularly on complex alignments, curves and roundabouts, supporting the efficient delivery of infrastructure projects and raising the overall quality of completed works.

The move reflects Qatar's ongoing efforts to integrate innovative construction technologies into major infrastructure developments, with a focus on improving productivity, quality and sustainability across the sector.