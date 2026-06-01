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Prime Minister Meets UAE Ambassador

Prime Minister Meets UAE Ambassador


2026-06-01 09:14:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Monday, June 1, 2026, the Ambassador of the sisterly United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished His Excellency the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of all support to elevate bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

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The Peninsula

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