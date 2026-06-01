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California Declares State of Emergency Over Chemical Leak
(MENAFN) According to reports, authorities in the California have declared a state of emergency in Orange County following a hazardous chemical incident at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove.
The emergency order was issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom as state agencies were deployed to assist local responders dealing with the ongoing situation, which has continued for more than 24 hours.
According to reports, the incident involves a storage tank at a GKN Aerospace facility containing an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a hazardous industrial chemical used in manufacturing processes. Officials said the tank began overheating and releasing toxic gases.
Authorities warned that despite ongoing containment efforts, there remains a risk of a “catastrophic failure,” which could lead to a large-scale release of dangerous substances.
The governor stated that local emergency services did not have sufficient capacity to manage a potential worst-case scenario, prompting the decision to escalate the response to the state level.
According to reports, the California National Guard may be deployed to support emergency operations if conditions worsen.
Local media reported that several schools in the area were closed and major roadways were shut down as a precautionary measure.
Authorities had already issued evacuation orders affecting more than 44,000 residents after the risk of a chemical release was identified, with emergency crews continuing monitoring and containment efforts.
The emergency order was issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom as state agencies were deployed to assist local responders dealing with the ongoing situation, which has continued for more than 24 hours.
According to reports, the incident involves a storage tank at a GKN Aerospace facility containing an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a hazardous industrial chemical used in manufacturing processes. Officials said the tank began overheating and releasing toxic gases.
Authorities warned that despite ongoing containment efforts, there remains a risk of a “catastrophic failure,” which could lead to a large-scale release of dangerous substances.
The governor stated that local emergency services did not have sufficient capacity to manage a potential worst-case scenario, prompting the decision to escalate the response to the state level.
According to reports, the California National Guard may be deployed to support emergency operations if conditions worsen.
Local media reported that several schools in the area were closed and major roadways were shut down as a precautionary measure.
Authorities had already issued evacuation orders affecting more than 44,000 residents after the risk of a chemical release was identified, with emergency crews continuing monitoring and containment efforts.
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