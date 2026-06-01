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Rubio Says Negotiations Were Made on Outline for Open Strait of Hormuz Deal
(MENAFN) According to reports, Marco Rubio said that negotiators have made initial progress on an “outline” framework aimed at ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open without restrictions or transit fees, though he stressed that any final agreement would require full acceptance and compliance by Iran.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Rubio described the current stage of discussions as meaningful but not yet conclusive, noting that further diplomatic work is still required to finalize details.
According to reports, he emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and not under the sovereignty of any single state, reinforcing the US position that maritime passage should remain unrestricted.
Rubio said an outline has been developed in coordination with US partners in the Gulf region over the past 48 hours, which could, if fully implemented, ensure free navigation through the strait while also addressing concerns linked to Iran’s nuclear program.
He added that the framework would need to be paired with broader measures aimed at limiting what Washington describes as Iran’s potential nuclear weapons development.
“The ultimate goal is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said, stressing that any solution would need to address the issue over time due to its technical complexity.
According to reports, Donald Trump recently held discussions with regional leaders regarding ongoing indirect negotiations involving Iran, with officials describing the emerging framework as close to completion but still awaiting final agreement.
Rubio also reiterated that the United States prefers a diplomatic resolution, while cautioning that even written understandings require strict verification and enforcement to be effective.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Rubio described the current stage of discussions as meaningful but not yet conclusive, noting that further diplomatic work is still required to finalize details.
According to reports, he emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and not under the sovereignty of any single state, reinforcing the US position that maritime passage should remain unrestricted.
Rubio said an outline has been developed in coordination with US partners in the Gulf region over the past 48 hours, which could, if fully implemented, ensure free navigation through the strait while also addressing concerns linked to Iran’s nuclear program.
He added that the framework would need to be paired with broader measures aimed at limiting what Washington describes as Iran’s potential nuclear weapons development.
“The ultimate goal is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said, stressing that any solution would need to address the issue over time due to its technical complexity.
According to reports, Donald Trump recently held discussions with regional leaders regarding ongoing indirect negotiations involving Iran, with officials describing the emerging framework as close to completion but still awaiting final agreement.
Rubio also reiterated that the United States prefers a diplomatic resolution, while cautioning that even written understandings require strict verification and enforcement to be effective.
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