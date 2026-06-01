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Erdogan, Algerian President Strengthen Ties in High-Level Phone Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation Thursday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with the two leaders addressing bilateral relations alongside pressing regional and global developments.
According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, posted on NSosyal — Türkiye's national social media platform — the heads of state examined avenues for expanding cooperation between Türkiye and Algeria across several key sectors, among them trade, energy, and defense industries.
Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to forging deeper ties with Algiers across all sectors, while underscoring both nations' shared interest in advancing peace and stability throughout the region and on the broader international stage.
The Turkish president also used the occasion to extend warm wishes to Tebboune and the Algerian people ahead of Eid al-Adha, the significant Muslim holiday observed across the globe.
According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, posted on NSosyal — Türkiye's national social media platform — the heads of state examined avenues for expanding cooperation between Türkiye and Algeria across several key sectors, among them trade, energy, and defense industries.
Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to forging deeper ties with Algiers across all sectors, while underscoring both nations' shared interest in advancing peace and stability throughout the region and on the broader international stage.
The Turkish president also used the occasion to extend warm wishes to Tebboune and the Algerian people ahead of Eid al-Adha, the significant Muslim holiday observed across the globe.
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