Water Authority Concludes Home Plumbing Training For Women

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Water Authority wrapped up its first home plumbing training program under the Water Wise Women initiative, targeting women from Balqa Governorate in its first phase.

The Water Ministry said Monday that the program was implemented in partnership with the Skilled Hands Association and Future Pioneers for Empowering Communities, with World Bank funding.

Participants received practical and theoretical training on detecting and repairing household leaks, maintaining sanitary fixtures, handling minor home water network faults, and reducing water waste.

Basic home maintenance skills help curb water loss from undetected or untreated household leaks and promote shared responsibility for protecting national water resources, said the Ministry's Spokesperson Omar Salameh.

He said the program equips women with practical water-related skills, strengthens their role in conservation at home and in the community, and supports their economic empowerment, especially through obtaining a professional practice certificate.

The training is part of a series targeting local women, refugees, and persons with disabilities across Jordan to help communities reduce water loss and support sustainable water use, according to the ministry.

//Petra// AO