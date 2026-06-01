Jordan Condemns Repeated Iranian Attacks On Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Jordan on Monday condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait as a blatant violation of the Gulf Arab state's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The attacks constitute a serious breach of international law and the UN Charter, and a dangerous escalation that undermines efforts to restore regional security and stability, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said.

It reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Kuwait and support for all measures Kuwait takes to protect its sovereignty, security, citizens, and residents.

//Petra// AO