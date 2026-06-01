ASE Closes Higher At 4,076 Points
Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading at 4,076 points, up 0.19%.
The trading volume was at JD20.4 million, with 7 million shares changing hands through 4,471 transactions.
The industrial sector's index rose 0.86%, finance was up 0.10%, while services fell 0.11%.
Of 95 companies, 38 advanced and 34 declined, while the rest remained flat.
//Petra// AO
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