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ASE Closes Higher At 4,076 Points

ASE Closes Higher At 4,076 Points


2026-06-01 09:09:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading at 4,076 points, up 0.19%.

The trading volume was at JD20.4 million, with 7 million shares changing hands through 4,471 transactions.

The industrial sector's index rose 0.86%, finance was up 0.10%, while services fell 0.11%.

Of 95 companies, 38 advanced and 34 declined, while the rest remained flat.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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