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Jordan Condemns Iranian 'Repeated' Attacks On Kuwait

Jordan Condemns Iranian 'Repeated' Attacks On Kuwait


2026-06-01 09:09:30
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Monday condemned“repeated” Iranian attacks against Kuwait, calling them a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty and a threat to the country's security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the attacks constituted a“breach of international law and the United Nations Charter” and warned that they risked undermining efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Kuwait and expressed support for all measures taken by the Gulf state to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Kuwait said that it activated air defences on Monday and denounced Iranian missile and drone attacks, saying they were undermining efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

The loud explosions heard in some parts of the country resulted from mid-air interceptions, the army said in a statement, carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Iran and the United States each reported carrying out strikes against military targets.

The United States military said on Sunday that it had struck Iranian radar and drone control sites over the weekend.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

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Jordan Times

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