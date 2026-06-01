OSCE Launches Border Security Training In Tajikistan With Uzbek Participation
The program is being attended by officers of the Border Troops of Tajikistan and brings together experts from the German Bundeswehr Verification Center, Interpol's Central Bureau, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
A representative of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, O. Sharifbayev, is participating in the course as a trainer. During the event, he is presenting Uzbekistan's best practices and practical experience in combating the illegal circulation of weapons and explosives, while sharing professional expertise with participants.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment