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OSCE Launches Border Security Training In Tajikistan With Uzbek Participation

OSCE Launches Border Security Training In Tajikistan With Uzbek Participation


2026-06-01 09:08:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A training course on combating the illicit trafficking of small arms, light weapons, ammunition, and explosives has begun in Dushanbe under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) project aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan's resilience to cross-border threats originating from Afghanistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek Customs Committee.

The program is being attended by officers of the Border Troops of Tajikistan and brings together experts from the German Bundeswehr Verification Center, Interpol's Central Bureau, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

A representative of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, O. Sharifbayev, is participating in the course as a trainer. During the event, he is presenting Uzbekistan's best practices and practical experience in combating the illegal circulation of weapons and explosives, while sharing professional expertise with participants.

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Trend News Agency

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