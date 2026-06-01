Totalenergies Announces 80% Decrease Target For Methane Emissions By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Methane emissions are targeted to be decreased by 80% by 2030, Senior Business Development Specialist for Renewable Energy at TotalEnergies, Chingiz Orujov, said during panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, reducing methane emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and electrifying assets are among the key areas that provide the most effective short-term results for companies.

He noted that preventing methane emissions into the atmosphere and eliminating gas leaks is a high priority in terms of impact on global warming, and this area allows for measurable results in a short time.

"First of all, measures related to methane emissions should be a priority. In addition, electrification of assets, especially onshore facilities, is an important step that will yield quick results," he pointed out.

Orujov added that energy efficiency is also one of the main directions, and for this purpose, energy efficiency action plans are being implemented by companies.

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