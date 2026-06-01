Totalenergies Announces 80% Decrease Target For Methane Emissions By 2030
According to him, reducing methane emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and electrifying assets are among the key areas that provide the most effective short-term results for companies.
He noted that preventing methane emissions into the atmosphere and eliminating gas leaks is a high priority in terms of impact on global warming, and this area allows for measurable results in a short time.
"First of all, measures related to methane emissions should be a priority. In addition, electrification of assets, especially onshore facilities, is an important step that will yield quick results," he pointed out.
Orujov added that energy efficiency is also one of the main directions, and for this purpose, energy efficiency action plans are being implemented by companies.--
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