Turkmenistan, Ukraine Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation

The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Petro Makarenko, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat as Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Turkmenistan.

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