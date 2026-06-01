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Turkmenistan, Ukraine Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed current cooperation and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.
The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Petro Makarenko, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat as Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Turkmenistan.--
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