SOCAR Aligns Decarbonization Strategy With National Emissions Targets - Official
Speaking during a panel discussion, Abdullayev said the company's climate goals are being adjusted to reflect the country's newly adopted emissions reduction commitments.
According to him, the latest Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) prepared and submitted this year by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources set ambitious nationwide targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Abdullayev said SOCAR has reviewed the document and has begun aligning its emissions reduction and decarbonization objectives with the targets established at the national level.
He noted that the move is particularly significant because SOCAR accounts for a substantial share of the country's emissions footprint.
"The main goal is to gradually reduce emissions while ensuring the sustainability and security of energy supply," Abdullayev said.--
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