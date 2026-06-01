Infrastructure Integration And Capital Allocation Remain Key Challenges - SOCAR
According to him, the introduction of new technologies into the existing oil and gas infrastructure is a complex process, as these systems are closely interconnected and function as a "living organism".
"Therefore, intervention in one area can affect dozens of others, which further complicates processes, especially at production facilities. One of the main difficulties is the correct allocation of capital. Reducing methane emissions is of particular importance in this regard, because methane is also a product with economic value, and its loss creates direct financial losses," he explained.
The SOCAR official noted that in many cases, projects aimed at reducing methane emissions can be economically justified, since in the long term these projects allow for the compensation of costs due to the saved gas.--
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